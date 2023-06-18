What should have been a happy moment for a student at her graduation, turned into a humiliating experience after a principal refused to give her her diploma because she danced on stage.

The incident occurred in Philadelphia on Friday, June 9 during a graduation ceremony held by The Philadelphia High School for Girls, reports 6ABC.

In a clip that’s circulating online, 17-year-old Hafsah Abdur-Rahman can be seen standing onstage at the Kimmel Cultural Campus clutching a bouquet of yellow flowers as she waits for her name to be called out.

When her turn comes up, she can’t resist doing the “Griddy” dance across the stage to receive her diploma, making the audience laugh.

However, when she approaches the faculty member, Abdur-Rahman said Principal Lisa Mesi refused to give her her diploma.

According to Abdur-Rahman, Mesi had told students that their families weren’t allowed to cheer or clap as they walked on stage.

“I understood the rules because I was saying ‘shh’ in the video. Do not say nothing because I want my diploma,” said Abdur-Rahman. “I knew and understood what we were supposed to do.”

She alleged that Mesi told her that she couldn’t receive her diploma for making people laugh.

Watch the video below:

“I was so embarrassed. I couldn’t even enjoy the rest of the graduation,” said Abdur-Rahman, who added that her graduation was also her way of honouring the memory of her sister who was killed at 14 years old.

“She stole that moment from me,” said Abdur-Rahman. “I will never get that again.”

She also stated that three other girls were denied their diplomas onstage, however, they all received their diplomas after the ceremony.

The school’s assistant superintendent has since apologized to Abdur-Rahman and her mother.

The School District of Philadelphia said in a statement: “The District does not condone the withholding of earned diplomas based on family members cheering for their graduates. We apologize to all the families and graduates who were impacted and are further looking into this matter to avoid it happening in the future.”

Online, people expressed their outrage.

“So she can’t get her diploma bc she did a lil happy dance??? Pls be fr 🙄 that is inexcusable on the school’s part,” stated a commenter.

“This is heartbreaking,” wrote another viewer. “I am a retired high school principal and I loved when my kids did unique and funny things to celebrate this great day.”

Another said, “I’m glad this is getting the attention it deserves. Too many schools do this and it gets swept under the rug but kids live with the trauma for years.”

Abdur-Rahman and her mother Jaszmine Reid said they hope this incident was a learning experience for school leaders.

“I understand traditions and rules are set in place for a reason, and we’re not saying they should be broken, but it might need to be revised also,” said Reid.