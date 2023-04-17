CRA workers to go on strike if a deal not reached by tomorrow night: PSAC

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), one of the country’s largest labour unions, has issued a new deadline for a strike in its fight for higher wages for Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Treasury Board employees.

The union has been in talks with the federal government and represents more than 155,000 federal government workers — 35,000 of which are CRA employees. Despite the threat of a strike, the CRA has not extended the T1 tax deadline.

Over two weeks in, a deal has not been reached. On Monday morning, the PSAC held a press conference to talk about the negotiations and a hard strike deadline.

“If there is no deal reached by 9 pm ET tomorrow, April 18, I am authorizing a national general strike beginning at 12:01 am ET, Wednesday, April 19, for all 155,000 PSAC members working for both the Canada Revenue Agency and Treasury Board,” said PSAC President Chris Aylward.

The union also shared that the government had made several wage offers, but none aligned with heightened inflation.

The PSAC is seeking a 13.5% wage raise over three years. “The rate of inflation for the same period is 13.8%,” reminded Aylward.

“Certainly, Wednesday, if this government forces us to go on strike, we will have picket lines set up across the country in various strategic locations,” added Aylward. “We will want to have an impact on the government. We will try to have as least impact on Canadians as possible.”

