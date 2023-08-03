Take the stress out of the back-to-school season with London Drugs

Back-to-school season is an exciting time — but let’s face it, it can also be pretty daunting.

Whether you’re a student anticipating another year of education or a parent putting together an organized schedule, returning to routine after the summer holidays comes with a bit of whiplash. Not to mention, the expense that comes with stocking up on school supplies isn’t always predictable.

The good news is London Drugs is here to help you conquer the season like a pro, with all the products you need to help you ease back into the season. From cutting-edge tech to an array of wellness products, it’s full of back-to-school essentials that’ll have you waving goodbye to stress.

Tech

London Drugs is the ultimate tech hub for students who need to stay on top of assignments, with a huge range of cutting-edge laptops and tablets to choose from. In-store experts can also revamp your current computer by performing virus checks, adding new updates, and more, so you can get the most out of your current devices (whether they were purchased from London Drugs or any other retailer).

When it comes to buying a mobile phone, London Drugs has your back with its Mobile Phone Purchase Protection, which covers accidental damage or out-of-warranty failures. This means you can confidently purchase a new phone with peace of mind, knowing that if there’s any unfortunate mishaps, you’re covered.

Additionally, you can now trade-in your used Apple MacBook, iPhone, or iPad for credit toward an upgrade. Plus, if you’re not exactly in the market for a new device, you can bring your current one up to speed with London Drugs’ Apple Certified Technicians.

No matter what tech you’re looking for, in-store tech experts are always there to help you find the best option for you for the best price — whether that’s a printer, headphones, a charging cable, or any tech accessories.

Health and wellness

As the colder season creeps in, the risk of catching a nasty cold or flu lurks around the corner. To minimize the chance of getting sick, you’ll want to stock up on wellness essentials.

London Drugs offers a huge assortment of its own branded vitamins and supplements, along with cold and flu medicine, all conveniently available for an affordable price.

If you’re a student with a current prescription at London Drugs (or any pharmacy), relocating to a new campus is no longer a cause for concern. Its seamless prescription-transfer service allows you to effortlessly transfer your medication to any London Drugs location — ensuring uninterrupted access to the care you require.

Using the London Drugs app, you can refill your prescription at your fingertips and have it ready to pick up, or delivered straight to you.

Skincare

It’s no secret that stress, changing seasons, and new environments can cause skincare issues, such as breakouts. On top of offering a wide range of quality cleansers, moisturizers, serums, and more, London Drugs has curated an efficacious skincare program aimed at people who require a more specialized regimen.

If you have skincare concerns such as acne, beauty advisors and pharmacists will work together to offer you longer-term solutions, with treatment pharmacists now able to prescribe medications for such concerns. Advisors are happy to recommend the right dermatology brands and tailor-made solutions to address the individual needs of each customer.

Home essentials

For students, moving away from home can be seriously nerve-wracking. But you can make things a little easier by creating a familiar and cozy vibe in your new home. London Drugs has all the small household appliances you need to create a comfortable living space — from toasters to coffee makers to all kinds of cooking appliances, and even cute decor products like salt lamps.

And, for dorms or student accommodations, you’ll find useful things like small fridges and freezers to keep snacks or drinks fresh, or electric kettles for those late-night study sessions, ideal for satisfying your ramen cravings or whipping up instant coffee for that caffeine-fueled deadline dash.

With London Drugs’ PhotoLab, you can order your favourite printed photographs in-store or online using the London Drugs app, and use them to decorate your new living space, keeping your memories close. You can also create awesome personalized items with your photos, such as blankets, pillows, and magnetic memo boards. So, no matter what your living arrangements are, you can make your new space feel like home in no time.

Ready to start back-to-school shopping? Shop online, or find your nearest London Drugs location in British Columbia or Alberta, by clicking here.