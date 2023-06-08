Canadian broadcaster spurs debate over the right way to store cups

Canadian singer and TV personality Tara Slone has started a debate on Twitter about the correct way to store wine glasses and cups.

On Tuesday, Slone took to Twitter to resolve the personal domestic debate after she and her husband butted heads over it.

“He stores cups and glasses upside down. I store them right side up. Neither of us will budge. Who is right (and why is it me)???” she asked.

He stores cups and glasses upside down. I store them right side up. Neither of us will budge. Who is right (and why is it me)??? 🥛 pic.twitter.com/nc5HTC6Fb7 — Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) June 6, 2023

Most people sided with the method Slone’s husband, Joe Lotaki, uses.

“Sorry, Tara. Upside down is the only way,” one of many Twitter users responded.

Sorry Tarra, Upside Down is the only way. https://t.co/dlzSZjuaUg — James Gates, A Canadian Tax Payer not a citizen (@jhgates1) June 7, 2023

Some provided reasons for this choice — dust might settle into your cups, or bugs could fall into them.

Upside down is right. You go on with your dusty drinks. https://t.co/xXRR9QPv79 — Joshua Hind (@joshuahind) June 6, 2023

Upside down means no dust or bug residue. He is correct. 🥰 https://t.co/0G5EcfAoQx — RJ Spear (@SpearitofgfBC) June 6, 2023

All I’ve gleaned from the replies is that, when it comes to mug storage, folks are inordinately concerned with dust and spiders. https://t.co/dHCLvZVbID — Carolyn Jensen (@minncare) June 7, 2023

One person said the technique should differ on a case-by-case basis: if you’re storing your cups in a cabinet with doors, the base side up is the way to go; if not, keep them upside down.

Open cupboards, cups down, cupboards with doors, cups up https://t.co/C9cm4GgdcC — andrew quibell (@usetocook) June 7, 2023

And while public opinion swayed heavily with her husband, Slone did have a few people in her camp.

One person said storing them base down allows you to stack cups.

Up right so u can stack them , cause in less u keep your cabinets really clean dust and bugs still can get underneath, just sayin https://t.co/RjTqBnZwv9 — 🏳️‍🌈Lyn 🍁-tomorrows a new day (@shapingherworld) June 7, 2023

Another highlighted that cabinets could be dirty, and if stored upside down, the rims of your cups might be touching whatever is on them.

“Face down makes me cringe at what the rim (easy) might be touching,” one user said.

Well I wasn’t going to get involved …but ok , the right way up , face down makes me cringe at what the rim ( easy) might be touching . https://t.co/pT5FC0yIRB — It is Rubes ..ok . just Rubes (@rubydoodledoo) June 7, 2023

Plus, it can cut down drying time when you wash your cups.

Right side up. Easier to grab. Dries better in case of residual water without getting all over the cupboard. — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) June 6, 2023

Whose side are you on and how do you store your cups? Let us know in the comments.