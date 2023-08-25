Historic handwritten note from Steve Jobs sells for over $175K

An original and historic handwritten note from Steve Jobs has sold at auction for $175,759.

RR Auction, a Boston-based auction house, shared the news, revealing that the note was a handwritten advertisement for the Apple-1 Computer, penned “entirely by Steve Jobs.”

According to RR Auction, the “historic artifact” is a rough draft spec sheet for the groundbreaking Apple-1, which RR said highlighted Jobs’ “meticulous attention to detail and entrepreneurial foresight.”

The note is signed, “Steven Jobs.”

The note from Jobs included exclamation points to highlight the powerful technology behind the Apple-1. In an oddly demonic factoid about the Apple-1, it sold for $666.66 upon release.

RR Auction points out that Jobs cites $75 for the board and manual for the Apple-1, providing a “captivating snapshot of the early days of personal computing and the visionary stance Jobs adopted to make computing accessible to a broad audience.”

The lucky person with the winning bid also received two glossy Polaroid pictures that were taken at The Byte Shop in California, showing a fully assembled Apple-1 computer board with a keyboard and monitor.

A fully operational Apple-1 computer signed by Steve Wozniak also sold at this sale for a whopping $223,520.