A man from Toronto was so shocked that he had won the top prize in OLG’s Instant Crossword Deluxe, he started worrying about his health.

Stanley Maclean, 60, bought his lottery ticket at Dollarcade on Fieldgate Drive in Mississauga. Little did he know it was going to be worth a quarter of a million dollars.

“I checked my tickets at the store and thought I won $25,000 at first,” Maclean said when he visited the OLG Prize Centre to collect his massive prize.

“When I realized it was actually $250,000, I was in so much shock I had to tell myself to breathe.”

Maclean described his walk home as an “out-of-body experience.”

“I was in a lot of shock. I went back to the store a couple of hours later and gave it to the cashier,” he said. “I had to tell myself to breathe again. I really thought I was going to have a heart attack!”

Maclean is a fortunate man — the chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 813,300.

Instant Crossword Deluxe is a $10 scratch card game where players reveal letters to complete a crossword puzzle.

Maclean’s partner was also stunned by the news. “He was so excited for me! He didn’t believe me at first – I had to send him a picture,” the lottery winner said.

Once he has paid some bills, Maclean plans to buy a new phone for his nephew and invest in the future with his partner.

