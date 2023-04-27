"I didn't want to wake up my wife": Lottery winner went back to bed after big win

A man in Saskatchewan says he went back to bed after learning he netted a cool $100,000 earlier this month because he didn’t want to wake up his wife.

Stan Ismond of Abernethy netted the six-figure sum thanks to the Extra he added to his ticket for the March 31 Lotto Max draw. He woke up on April 1, checked his ticket using the Lotto Spot app, and discovered that he had won.

“Internally, I was saying ‘Woo Hoo,'” Ismond told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) as he claimed his prize, echoing the sound made when a lottery terminal scans a winning ticket.

Ismond continued with his daily routine after seeing the win and then went back to bed for a bit.

“I didn’t want to wake up my wife,” Ismond said. Once she woke up, Ismond took the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to use the win for an April Fool’s joke.

Ismond purchased his winning ticket from Balcarres Liquor Store at 126 Main Street in Balcarres on the day of the draw. He won by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA Number for the March 31 draw — 5346797.

The happy winner said he plans to invest his winnings.

“It feels amazing,” he added. “One of the greatest feelings ever!”