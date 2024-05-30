St. Louis Bar & Grill is offering all-you-can-eat wings

There are no sweeter words than “all-you-can-eat,” and St. Louis Bar & Grill is treating Canadians to a major wing deal.

From now until July 7, diners at St. Louis Bar & Grill will be able to get their hands on endless chicken wings for just $23.99 as part of its wingsanity deal.

The first pound of wings will come in your choice of flavour, with a side of fries and garlic dill sauce.

You can choose from dusted, original boneless, or spicy plant-based wings. They can also be smothered in your choice of 21 different sauces or dry rubs, such as garlic parmesan or Louis ’92, lemon pepper, or chipotle mango.

As well as cheap wings, guests are also able to get a 20oz pint of Budweiser, Bud Light, or Michelob Ultra for just $6.99.

With more than 75 locations in Western Canada, Ontario and the Atlantic region, there are plenty of spots across the country to get your chicken wing fill.