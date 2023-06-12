Clever squirrel carefully adjusts broom to stage its own death (VIDEO)

A squirrel is proving that it has what it takes to make in the entertainment industry after a video of the clever rodent has gone viral.

Daily Hive hasn’t been able to verify the original source of the video; however, several TikTok users have shared the clip, resulting in millions of views online.

In the short video, a flying squirrel knocks over a broom, causing someone in the room to shout in frustration. The rodent quickly crawls away before returning to grab the broom handle. It then rolls over to its back, places the handle across its stomach, and then pretends to be trapped underneath it.

Perhaps thinking it can do a better job of staging a death scene to make it look more convincing, the animal then takes a moment to reconsider.

The rodent looks down, pulls the broom handle towards its neck, and splays its arms and legs wide to appear as though it was the victim of the fallen broom.

The now-famous squirrel video was featured on the Australian TV show Sunrise and had the hosts laughing at the animal’s antics.

Watch the clip below:

Amused viewers are accusing the animal of insurance fraud.

“Squirrel is trying to claim insurance,” observes one TikTok user.

One user stated that the squirrel’s family is “preparing for a lawsuit against the broom owners.”

“Better Call Squirrel,” wrote another, referring to Better Call Saul, the popular AMC TV show about a flamboyant criminal lawyer.

Another user was impressed by the animal’s acting chops.

“Give the squirrel [an] Oscar,” they stated.