Spirit Halloween is hiring for thousands of spooktastic jobs in Canada

Boo-lieve it or not, there are less than 130 days between now and Halloween, and in preparation for the scariest season of the year, Spirit Halloween is hiring for tens of thousands of jittery jobs across Canada and the US.

Spirit Halloween plans to open 70 scare-filled stores across Canada’s provinces in the leadup to this year’s Halloween season, which will amount to over 1,500 jobs in Canada.

In a sinister statement to Daily Hive, we were informed that this will be Spirit’s largest seasonal workforce to date.

Spirit is looking for both spooky store managers and spine-chilling store associates, promising competitive pay, a premium pay incentive program, a flexible schedule, and, best of all, a 30% discount on all Spirit Halloween purchases all season long.

The hair-raising retail destination for all things Halloween is planning to open a record number of stores this year across North America.

Pay varies based on the store where applicants are selected to work at.

Amazingly, this is Spiriti’s 40th haunting season in retail.

“This will be Spirit’s 40th season of bringing the mystique of Halloween to life and that starts each year with the hiring of our talented and enthusiastic associates and store managers,” said Spirit Halloween CEO Steven Silverstein in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming back returning team members and introducing new employees to the Spirit Halloween family as we get ready for a truly unforgettable season.”

Applicants interested in the creepy jobs can head to Work4Spirit or text “Reaper” to 85000.

Is Halloween on your mind? Or is it too early for a blood-curdling story like this?