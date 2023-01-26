Canada just got its first-ever special representative to combat Islamophobia

In a history-making move on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the appointment of Canada’s first-ever Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia.

Amira Elghawaby is a founding board member of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network and has an extensive history of leading efforts to battle Islamophobia and promote inclusivity in Canada.

Our new special representative is also an award-winning journalist and human rights advocate. In her role as Canada’s Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, Elghawaby will use her expertise to advise the government on federal strategies to deal with discrimination against the Muslim community.

And honestly, she seems really cool as a person, too. Here she is giving TEDx talk in Ottawa back in 2019.

Elghawaby will focus on creating legislative proposals and policies and improving federal programs to ensure the Muslim community feels protected in Canada.

“We all have a responsibility to imagine the pain and suffering of others,” Elghawaby says on her website. “A more empathic and engaged society depends on it.”

In 2021, four members of a Pakistani Canadian family were killed in a hate-fuelled van attack in London, Ontario. The only survivor was a nine-year-old boy.

The shocking incident accelerated conversations about Islamophobia and racial discrimination in Canada, highlighting the need for national action.

“Diversity truly is one of Canada’s greatest strengths, but for many Muslims, Islamophobia is all too familiar. We need to change that. No one in our country should experience hatred because of their faith,” PM Trudeau said in a press release on Thursday.

“The appointment of Ms. Elghawaby as Canada’s first Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia is an important step in our fight against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms. I look forward to working with her as we continue building a country where everyone feels safe and respected,” he added.

Get to know our new special representative here.