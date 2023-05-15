For $176,000, you can enjoy dinner with a view at the edge of space

A French company is offering the ultimate dinner-with-a-view experience as it plans to send diners to the edge of space. And it’s going to cost you — EUR€120,000 or CAD$175,942 to be exact.

As early as 2024, Zephalto, a space tourism company, plans to send people in a pressurized space capsule attached to a stratospheric balloon. The capsule, named Celeste, is made with eco-friendly materials and will be lifted into the Earth’s stratosphere using technology that CNES (France’s National Centre for Space Studies) has been using to send balloons into the stratosphere for 60 years.

“Your journey, a life-changing experience in harmony with nature, will be the most groundbreaking adventure one can only imagine today,” reads the company’s website.

The balloon will reach its peak altitude of 25 km above the Earth, where you’ll be immersed in the darkness of space. And talk about stepping up your Instagram game because, at that altitude, you’ll see panoramic views as far as 1,400 km.

Since the capsule will be floating within the Earth’s atmosphere (space begins at an altitude of around 100 km, according to NASA), you won’t be weightless, which is just as well since you can’t exactly have cutlery floating about when you’re trying to enjoy a meal prepared by famous French chefs, which is all part of the six-hour experience.

It’s about to be the hottest and most exclusive dinner reservation above Earth because the capsule only fits six people and two pilots. Reservations are limited to 360 people in the first year, and a pre-reservation fee of EUR€10,000 or CAD$14,650 will count towards your final total.

And, in case you’re wondering, the answer is yes, you can totally bring the entire squad because the whole capsule is available for private events, so make sure to invite five of your closest friends.

