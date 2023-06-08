South African firefighters break out in dance before battling Canadian wildfires (VIDEO)

A viral video showing a team of more than 200 South African firefighters singing and dancing in Alberta has touched the hearts of many.

The video was shot on Monday morning by Allyssa Boulianne in Leduc, just south of Edmonton, while the crew was staying at a hotel there.

Boulianne says she had seen a video of the firefighters dancing at the Edmonton International Airport the day prior, and then they put on a performance for the staff at the hotel as well.

“It was pretty cool, the culture is so different it was a really cool experience,” said Boulianne.

“It’s humbling, just to see everyone come together, for them to come and help out another country that was amazing.”

She later posted the video online and it has since garnered more than 40,000 likes on TikTok, with many people praising and appreciating the firefighters’ help this wildfire season.

“Stopppp I’m tearing up in Tim Hortons,” wrote user Trinity Martyne, while user Shagua Pineda added, “Canadians need this energy, this vibe in everyday life. Thank you for coming, brothers and sisters.”

Many other comments were simple virtual “thank yous” for the crew coming to Canada to help.

You might also like: You can make a DIY air purifier as effective as the costly ones for way less

Canada is in flames — here's how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke

This Canadian city now has the third-worst air quality in the world

Boulianne added shortly after the firefighting team sang and danced, they were transported away to fight fires in northern Alberta.