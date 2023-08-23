There’s no shortage of spectacular vacation destinations in Canada, but there’s one seaside town that’s enchanted Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

“After almost two decades later since my first visit, the raw beauty of Tofino still takes my breath away,” she wrote in an Instagram post capturing her family vacation to Vancouver Island’s west coast this summer.

According to Trudeau, her family spent time surfing, biking, hiking, fishing, watching the sunset, and bathing in seaweed while vacationing in Tofino.

How to vacation like Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

If her love for Tofino is inspiring you to pack your bags, then here’s what you need to know.

First, pick the time of year you want to visit. Summer is naturally the most popular time to come, but the winter is full of storm-watching. No matter when you visit if you decide to get in the water, it’ll be cold. It’s the Pacific Northwest, after all.

To get to Tofino from Vancouver, you’ll want to either fly or take the ferry to Nanaimo and then drive across the Island. It’s definitely a trek, but it’s worth it.

Once you’re there, when you’re not busy exploring the town drinking local craft beer, and eating Tacofino tacos, you can spend your time surfing in the ocean or hiking in the forests.

More than half a million people visit this town each year, and it’s full of award-winning beaches, resorts, and restaurants. You can learn more about travelling to Tofino and start booking your dream trip via Tourism Tofino.

Things to do in Tofino

Tofino is a popular destination for surfers who brave the icy waters to catch waves.

Whether you’re surfing or just watching from the shore, you need to check out Chesterman Beach. It’s been called one of the most beautiful beaches in Canada.

When you’re ready to stretch your legs, take the Cox Bay Trail for a spin, and you’ll be treated to the most spectacular beach and rainforest views.

Where to stay in Tofino

There are plenty of accommodations in Tofino, but a noteworthy one is The Wickaninnish Inn. It consistently ranks as one of the most spectacular resorts in Canada.

You go to The Wickaninnish Inn to be right on the edge of the Pacific. The resort is sitting on the rocky coast of Tofino’s Chesterman Beach. It’s ideal for being a luxurious base camp for adventures in nearby Pacific Rim National Park.

According to Travel + Leisure, this resort “is a perennial favourite for its indulgent spa services as well as the amazing views of the Pacific Ocean from the guest rooms.”

