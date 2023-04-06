Popular Canadian comic makes Tonight Show debut with Jimmy Fallon

A Juno Award-winning comedian is continuing to rack up career milestones as she’s set to appear on one of TV’s biggest late-night shows.

Stand-up comic, writer, and podcaster Sophie Buddle will perform on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, April 6.

Originally from Ottawa and based for many years in Vancouver, Buddle is sharing the bill with fellow guests Molly Shannon of SNL fame and Ramón Rodríguez of ABC’s Will Trent.

Buddle has an extensive comedy resume, including being a correspondent and staff writer for CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes, appearing on CTV’s Roast Battle and Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and performing at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and the Halifax Comedy Festival.

The Obsessed with Sophie Buddle podcast host won the 2020 Juno Award for Best Comedy Album of the Year for Lil Bit of Buddle, making her the first female comedian to win the prestigious award. She is also a three-time runner-up in the SiriusXM Top Comic competition.

Buddle is returning to late-night TV with her appearance on The Tonight Show. In 2021, the Just For Laughs regular performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden in support of her award-winning comedy album.