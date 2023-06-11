NewsWeatherCanadaWorld NewsCanada

Soldier faints in the heat during royal event, continues playing trombone (VIDEO)

Jun 11 2023, 9:14 pm
@bbcnews/Instagram | @KensingtonRoyal/Instagram

A video of a British soldier is going viral after he continues playing his trombone despite collapsing from the heat.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 10 in central London during the final rehearsal for Trooping the Colour (King’s Birthday Parade) that’s set to take place on June 17.

Over 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by Prince William, according to CBS News. The troops faced some truly difficult conditions.

Dressed in bearskin hats and woollen tunics, the soldiers stood outdoors in soaring summer temperatures that reached around 30°C. During a performance, a trombone player faints from the heat. While on the ground, he attempts to continue playing the trombone, eventually getting on his feet as two fellow trombone players touch his arms to check on him.

As the dazed guardsman continues playing, soldiers run toward him with a stretcher. The guardsman refuses to get on the stretcher, instead allowing himself to be escorted away. During this, another guardsman is seen in the background being carried away on a stretcher.

At least three guardsmen were reported to have fainted during the parade and the incident has sparked anger.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Online, people were outraged that soldiers put their lives at risk for a parade.

The health status of the troops is not known.

In a Twitter post, the Prince of Wales thanked the soldiers for taking part.

Another tweet stated:

