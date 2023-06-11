A video of a British soldier is going viral after he continues playing his trombone despite collapsing from the heat.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 10 in central London during the final rehearsal for Trooping the Colour (King’s Birthday Parade) that’s set to take place on June 17.

Over 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery were reviewed by Prince William, according to CBS News. The troops faced some truly difficult conditions.

Dressed in bearskin hats and woollen tunics, the soldiers stood outdoors in soaring summer temperatures that reached around 30°C. During a performance, a trombone player faints from the heat. While on the ground, he attempts to continue playing the trombone, eventually getting on his feet as two fellow trombone players touch his arms to check on him.

As the dazed guardsman continues playing, soldiers run toward him with a stretcher. The guardsman refuses to get on the stretcher, instead allowing himself to be escorted away. During this, another guardsman is seen in the background being carried away on a stretcher.

At least three guardsmen were reported to have fainted during the parade and the incident has sparked anger.

Online, people were outraged that soldiers put their lives at risk for a parade.

For a vanity ceremony, putting the soldiers to wear the god-awful winter uniform in peak summer.. Instead of Thanking, Charles and Co should be apologizing to the soldiers. — Ahmad Bilal (@Ahmad_Bilal) June 11, 2023

wearing these uniforms in a heatwave is TORTURE. the message you send to the world is that you don’t care anyway. what a mess. — c (@CarmenTremula) June 10, 2023

Time to stop this nonsense! — Moira Trezise (@MoiTrez) June 11, 2023

Inhumane. Those poor guys fainting in front of William in this heat in those hot old fashioned outfits. . “Let them eat cake” springs to mind with this over entitled royal family. Shame on them — Gem Kinlough (@GemKinlough) June 10, 2023

The health status of the troops is not known.

In a Twitter post, the Prince of Wales thanked the soldiers for taking part.

A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

