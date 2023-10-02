Streaming and social media sites like Netflix, Facebook now required to register with CRTC

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is now requiring streaming services and social media platforms like Netflix and Facebook to register by November.

In an announcement on Monday, the regulatory body laid out its plan to “modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework” through the Online Streaming Act, aka Bill C-11.

It issued the first two decisions that came out of its first public consultations back in May.

Today, we are taking a major step forward to modernize Canada’s broadcasting system!

Following broad consultations, we are releasing our first 2 decisions, including which online streaming services must register with us.

Learn more: https://t.co/PZyolvnIkp#C11 pic.twitter.com/czepf2r6Vr — CRTCeng (@CRTCeng) September 29, 2023

The first is that streaming services that operate in Canada and earn $10 million or more will need to register with the CRTC by November 28, 2023.

This means that streamers like Netflix and Disney+ will need to register with the regulatory agency.

The CRTC’s second decision requires “certain online streaming services” to give the commission “information related to their content and subscribership.”

In addition, streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ will need to make content available in a way that is not tied to a specific mobile or internet service.

“We are developing a modern broadcasting framework that can adapt to changing circumstances,” said Vicky Eatrides, chairperson and chief executive 0fficer of the CRTC, in a statement. “To do that, we need broad engagement and robust public records.”

Streaming services aren’t the only ones affected by these new policies.

Social media platforms like Facebook and X must also register with the CRTC before the end of November. Even services that offer podcasts must register.

Online services that offer video games and audiobooks do not need to register. The same goes for users who upload content on social media or podcast-sharing platforms.

These CRTC decisions come months after tech giant Meta officially blocked Canadians’ ability to see news on Facebook and Instagram.

This was in response to controversial legislation that was passed by the Canadian government called Bill C-18, or the Online News Act.

The CRTC says a third consultation is ongoing for Bill C-11. It’ll consider contributions traditional broadcasters and online streaming services will need to make to support Canadian and Indigenous content.

The regulatory body will hold a three-week public proceeding starting on November 20.