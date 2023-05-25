These were the very first social media posts of your favourite Canadian celebs (PHOTOS)

Get ready for some serious nostalgia, with a dash of cringe. We scrolled back to the very beginning of your favourite Canadian celebrities’ social media accounts and found the first posts they shared.

Instagram launched in 2010, and a lot has changed in the last 13 years. Looking back, it’s hard to believe how clueless and awkward we all were back then. Bet if you went down your social media accounts, you’d find some gems to reshare or archive, too!

Brace yourselves for some serious 2010s nostalgia as we dive into the early days of Canada’s most-loved celebrities.

Justin Bieber

Bieber’s first hit song, “Baby,” came out in 2010, a year before he started posting on Instagram.

If you commit to scrolling to the bottom of Justin’s Instagram, it’s quite the gold mine.

Beware though, because it’s 15 minutes of your life that you will never get back!

Luckily, we have done the hard work for you.

One highlight is this mirror selfie, partly obscured by the camera flash.

The only thing more fashionable than a onesie in 2011 was a tight onesie. Bieber shared this photo with the caption, “Hahahahah real gs wear tight onesies.”

Next, we have this ancient relic of an early Instagram food post.

Perhaps he should have taken the photo before he ate, but thanks for sharing, Justin.

Avril Lavigne

“Sk8er Boi” from Avril Lavigne’s debut album came out in 2002, but Avril didn’t start posting on Facebook until 2010.

This photo from 2011 is a little spooky. But remember, in the early 2010s, a photo was not truly “emo” unless eyeliner was your only visible facial feature.

The caption reads, “Great show tonight in Russia. Eating cake with the band celebrating Rodney’s birthday. Yum!!”

Another golden oldie from Lavigne’s Facebook is this photo with Kylie Jenner.

A real throwback to when oversized square glasses and massive up-dos were the height of fashion.

Ryan Reynolds

Long before professional photoshoots were held for a single Instagram post, celebrities used the platform to share their favourite fan art.

The year before the release of Deadpool in 2016, Reynolds shared this interesting collage created by a fan.

In 2015, Reynolds posted this adorable photo of himself with a young Shawn Mendes.

Mendes was just 17 in 2015. He gained a following by posting song covers on the video-sharing platform Vine.

Simu Liu

Simu Liu is best known for playing Shang-Chi in Marvel’s 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In 2015, long before he became a household name, Liu shared this “snuggle selfie” in bed with his dog.

A lot has changed for Liu since then.

For a start, one of his dogs, Chopa, now has his very own Instagram account.

Liu’s earliest Instagram posts are short clips of him playing volleyball back in 2014.

This post was captioned, “Putting down some hits over the summer.”

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen made his Instagram debut in 2013. Is it just us, or does it really not feel like that was a whole decade ago?

Rogen started his account in style, posting a selfie with the app’s co-founder, Mike Krieger.

He added the caption, “Instagram 4 lyfe.”

Here is another excellent post from Rogen’s early Instagram days.

Over 514 weeks ago, Seth Rogen asked, “What is diarrhea?”

True comedy genius with a classic Instagram filter.

Sandra Oh

One of Sandra Oh’s first Instagram photos was this cute post from Canada Day in 2016, providing all the proof you could ever need that Oh has always been effortlessly cool.

She captioned the post, “Happy Canada Day All!!”

Oh also shared a group photo in 2016 of a diversity and inclusion panel at The Center for Asian American Media.

It’s a throwback to when we posted photos with a blue tint.

What were we thinking with those early Instagram filters?

Celine Dion

Canada’s most beloved singer, Celine Dion, joined Instagram in 2015.

Her first post was this cheeky selfie in 2015 with the caption, “Hello Instagram! / Bonjour Instagram! #firstselfie.”

In her early posts, Dion shared a number of Halloween baking ideas, including these mustard-faced mummified sausage people.

The post was shared on social media with the caption, “Family cooking… Halloween style! #mummy Festin d’halloween cuisiné en famille ! #momies 🎃🎃🎃.”

Which other Canadian celebrities would you like to see throwback social media content from? Let us know in the comments.