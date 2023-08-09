Canadian rapper Lil Tay's family says she and her brother have died

Viral rapper and controversial internet personality Lil Tay has died, according to a social media post Wednesday. The post is apparently from a member of the family and says her elder brother Jason Tian has also died.

The Vancouver-born-and-raised teenager, whose real name was Claire Hope, was known for social media videos where she showed off her expensive possessions and wealth, often focusing on cars and branded clothes. According to The Cut, Jason helped create and build Claire’s Lil Tay persona online, starting when she was only nine.

The validity of the post and information on the cause of death have not been revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” reads a post shared on Claire’s official Instagram page.

“This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

The family asked for privacy as they grieve their loss, adding that the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.

“Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” the post concludes.

