Winter storm in US brings snow to LA and Las Vegas (VIDEOS)

California and Nevada are usually synonymous with sunshine, but this week the US states were hit by an unusual snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Los Angeles, California, they’re experiencing cold and unsettled weather.

The office issued an extremely rare blizzard warning for Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25, due to “extremely dangerous mountain conditions.”

Blizzard warning for extremely dangerous mountain conditions coming. Mountain travel will be a mess. Clarification note on previous post: After review more records, This is the first blizzard warning that we are aware of (even dating back before 2007).

#cawx #larain#cawx pic.twitter.com/edogSe9ecq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 22, 2023

Angelinos saw something this week that they rarely get to see outside of a film and TV set – snow. In videos posted to social media, you can see palm trees getting dusted with snow flurries and awestruck locals.

Los Angeles snow in SLO-MO. pic.twitter.com/F7EvJX21ze — Glenn Farrington (@HaHaScribe) February 25, 2023

100% very much keeping my cool taking this video of SNOW IN LOS ANGELES 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/igee0KQ6eo — Emilio Rossal (@EmilioRossal) February 25, 2023

Snow in Downtown Los Angeles? Huh? ❄️ pic.twitter.com/VeWfXokRL2 — George Melita (@YamaMX) February 24, 2023

Las Vegas also received some snow, and could receive more through Saturday night.

Another day and more snow in #LasVegas! A fast moving snow shower will move through the valley over the next hour. Brief gusty winds and reduced visibility is possible, slow down and drive carefully! #nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/yhtPjMlUk4 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 24, 2023

Did you ever think you’d see the day it snowed in LA?