Winter storm in US brings snow to LA and Las Vegas (VIDEOS)

Feb 26 2023, 12:47 am
California and Nevada are usually synonymous with sunshine, but this week the US states were hit by an unusual snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Los Angeles, California, they’re experiencing cold and unsettled weather.

The office issued an extremely rare blizzard warning for Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25, due to “extremely dangerous mountain conditions.”

Angelinos saw something this week that they rarely get to see outside of a film and TV set – snow. In videos posted to social media, you can see palm trees getting dusted with snow flurries and awestruck locals.

Las Vegas also received some snow, and could receive more through Saturday night.

Did you ever think you’d see the day it snowed in LA?

