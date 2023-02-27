Snapchat is hiring in Toronto with a new "default together" work from office policy

Technology company Snap Inc. (Snapchat) is hiring locally for its office in Toronto, and the jobs come with some incredible perks for employees.

Snap Inc. was named Snapchat Inc. at its inception but was rebranded in 2016 as the social media company continued to develop and maintain additional technological products and services like Spectacles and Bitmoji.

The California-based social media giant is currently hiring for three positions in Toronto: Software Engineer, Graphics – Bitmoji, and two roles for Graphics Engineer.

All the full-time positions were posted in the past number of weeks and are currently open at the time of writing. Most of the roles require three-plus years of engineering experience, strong computer science fundamentals, and/or a portfolio showcasing your work.

Back in November 2022, Bloomberg reported that Snap Inc. staff were asked to be back in the office four days a week starting in February.

The move was all part of the company’s “default together” policy, which asks employees to work in an office at least 80% of the time (an average of four days per week) to build the company’s culture, reinforce values, and serve the community better through “dynamic collaboration.”

“I believe that spending more time together in person will help us achieve our full potential,” CEO Evan Spiegel wrote in a memo reviewed by Bloomberg. “What each of us may sacrifice in terms of our individual convenience, I believe we will reap in terms of our collective success.”

“We’ve been working this way for so long that I’m afraid we’ve forgotten what we’ve lost — and what we could gain — by spending more time together,” Spiegel said.

Although the roles require you to work from the office most of the time, commuting back and forth to your job may just be worth all of the amazing benefits you get in return.

According to Snap Inc.’s website, some of the job benefits when working for the company include:

Paid maternity, paternity, and family caregiver leave

Adoption, surrogacy, infertility, and fertility preservation benefits

Backup child care coverage, caregiver assistance, and digital maternity care support

Short-term disability, long-term disability, life insurance, and AD&D insurance

Comprehensive medical coverage, including PPO, HSA, and HMO options

Dental coverage, including orthodontia benefits

Vision coverage, including LASIK benefits

Gym perks and discounts

Cooking and nutritional workshops

Generous time off and leave programs

Meditation and yoga classes

Emotional and mental health support programs and apps

Speaker series, classes, and subscriptions to educational programs

You can find the full list of positions Snap Inc. is hiring for in Toronto here.