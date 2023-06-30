BC customer heads to small claims for $214 Flair reimbursement

A BC customer had to turn to small claims court to get reimbursed after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight and then ignored a request for compensation.

Kai Tik Ho bought the original ticket for $89, but had to pay $661 for a new flight when Flair cancelled last-minute and failed to book a suitable alternate flight, according to a document from BC’s Civil Resolution Tribunal posted online this week.

Sherelle Goodwin, vice chair of the tribunal, looked at Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulations to determine Ho was entitled to a refund of the $89 purchase price as well as $125 for the inconvenience — standard for all small airlines in Canada.

In all, Ho will get $214 back plus the fees paid for the tribunal process. The customer is still out $447, though — the fare difference for the more expensive flight. Ho originally asked for a $500 reimbursement for the inconvenience, which is the amount a small airline must pay if a customer arrives at their destination nine hours late or more.

The tribunal settled on $125 — the inconvenience fee for a delay of three to six hours by a small airline, as well as the amount customers can claim if they choose to be refunded instead of rebooked.

Flair didn’t send a representative to attend the proceedings nor did it respond to Ho’s dispute notice.