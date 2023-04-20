Millions of sledgehammers are being recalled for a dangerous reason

Millions of sledgehammers sold in Canada and the US are being recalled as the heads could come loose or detach.

The joint recall — involving Health Canada, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission And Stanley Black & Decker Canada Corporation — covers a number of different models and brands, including Stanley FATMAX and DEWALT Fiberglass Sledgehammers.

More than 53,000 units of the affected product were sold in Canada, and 2.1 million were sold across the border.

The recall notice says people should “immediately stop using the recalled sledgehammers and contact Stanley Black & Decker for a refund” as the head of the sledgehammers can “loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly,” posing an impact injury hazard.

Since March 2023, there have been almost 200 incidents where the head came loose reported in the US. Two people have been hurt.

There is just one report of the head coming loose in Canada.

You can find the full list of affected products online.