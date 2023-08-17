NewsVentureTechCanada

Thousands of reports flooding in about a Slack service outage

Aug 17 2023, 4:48 pm
Thousands of reports flooding in about a Slack service outage
If you’re having issues communicating with your workplace through Slack, it’s not just you, as Slack is experiencing an outage to some of its services.

Thousands of reports about the outage are flooding in on downdetector.ca and social media.

A notice on Slack’s service page indicates some people are having trouble loading pages.

“Some customers are encountering [issues] loading pages in Slack. We’re actively looking into this, and we’ll report back as more information becomes available.”

Reports on Twitter are flooding in as well.

Sadly, work isn’t cancelled as much as iTiMxB wants it to be.

Slack has also responded to the service outage.

We’ll have more information on this as it becomes available.

