Thousands of reports flooding in about a Slack service outage

If you’re having issues communicating with your workplace through Slack, it’s not just you, as Slack is experiencing an outage to some of its services.

Thousands of reports about the outage are flooding in on downdetector.ca and social media.

A notice on Slack’s service page indicates some people are having trouble loading pages.

“Some customers are encountering [issues] loading pages in Slack. We’re actively looking into this, and we’ll report back as more information becomes available.”

Reports on Twitter are flooding in as well.

Slack’s down. Not good for remote companies, though maybe we can all get a little coding done this morning as a result. pic.twitter.com/1mA8RVLAoH — Jack (@Jac5Connor) August 17, 2023

Sadly, work isn’t cancelled as much as iTiMxB wants it to be.

My slack is down is Eric. I think that means work is canceled. — iTiMxB (@Timothy_Bowen) August 17, 2023

Slack has also responded to the service outage.

We’re working on getting things back to normal as soon as possible. — Slack (@SlackHQ) August 17, 2023

We’ll have more information on this as it becomes available.