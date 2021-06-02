Hot summer weather is right around the corner, and Londoners can cool off in the world’s first transparent sky pool.

The pool is filled with 148,000 litres of water, allowing swimmers to float 115 ft in the air between two residential towers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embassy Gardens (@embassygardens)

It is located at Embassy Gardens, a residential and business development in the Nine Elms zone in London.

As of now, the sky pool is exclusively for Embassy Gardens residents and their guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embassy Gardens (@embassygardens)

“There’s nothing but clarity between you and the world below,” said Embassy Gardens on their website.

It is designed to make you feel like you are “flying above London.”

Talk about pool goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Embassy Gardens (@embassygardens) Would you be brave enough to try it out?

Facebook | Instagram