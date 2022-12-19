NewsCrimeCanada

Six dead in shooting at condo building north of Toronto

Dec 19 2022, 2:36 pm
carl ballou/Shutterstock

A shooter killed five people and injured a sixth at a condo building just north of Toronto Sunday evening before being killed himself in an interaction with police.

The violence broke out just after 7 pm at the Vaughan, Ontario condominium when police received a report that an active male shooter had shot several victims.

Officers rushed to the building at 9235 Jane Street, according to a news release from York Regional Police. Officers saw the suspect and shot him dead.

The force’s Emergency Response Unit then searched the building to confirm there were no additional victims.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the victims and their families,” Chief MacSween said in a statement, adding there is no further threat to public safety.

Anyone with information or video footage of what happened is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-288-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at [email protected]

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, a police watchdog that probes all police-involved deaths, is also looking into the incident.

Police haven’t yet spoken about the shooter’s possible motive.

