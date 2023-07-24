Simu Liu "blown away" by Taylor Swift and Swifties during Eras tour

Canadians who flocked to Seattle for Taylor Swift’s concert over the weekend might have spotted another fellow Canadian Swiftie in the audience: actor Simu Liu.

And it looks like he had a truly memorable time.

In a tweet posted on Monday, July 24, Liu, who attended the show with his girlfriend Allison Hsu, posted several photos of the concert, which took place in Lumen Field.

And it turns out that Liu is as much a fan of the singer as he is of Swifties.

In the tweet, he gives a shoutout not just to the singer but all of the fans, who stopped to greet him and give him bracelets. In several photos, Liu proudly shows off his arms covered with colourful beaded bracelets — one even had his name on it.

He stated, “What a night in Seattle!!! I was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour by Taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. You really showed me that kindness always wins. Bravo!!!”

Liu, who plays Ken in the box office hit Barbie (alongside fellow Canadian Ryan Gosling), was likely tickled by a photo that he had posted: a background featuring a dollhouse.

It’s definitely a big year for Liu as Barbie smashes box office records, bringing in US$337 million (C$443 million) worldwide during opening weekend, according to Comscore, a US-based marketing data and analytics company.