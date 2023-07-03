Did you have any Canada Day plans? It looks like Simu Liu joined other Canadians who flocked to cottage country for the long weekend.

The actor, who stars as Ken in the highly anticipated movie Barbie alongside Margot Robbie and fellow Canadian Ryan Gosling, is back in town and took to Instagram to share what he’s been up to in Muskoka, Ontario.

“Goshulak Island has been my safe haven for over a decade,” he wrote in the caption. “I’ve lived a lot of life and seen many things in those years, but nothing quite compares the to [the] majesty of the lake. Slicing through the smooth water at golden hour.”

The actor posted photos and clips with friends and his girlfriend Allison Hsu. The pair can be seen riding on a jet ski and a boat and one clip shows Hsu jumping from a deck and into the lake.

In another video, Liu can be seen navigating waves on a water ski.

He added that some of his favourite things about the getaway with friends include “stifled laughs amidst board game arguments past midnight.”

“This is the cottage that raised me, made me curious, and gave me the gift of the water,” he continued. “Forever grateful to the family that always welcomes their ‘adopted’ son with open arms and a fresh set of sheets. I love you guys always.”

Check out his post below:

Liu is scheduled to co-host the Canadian Chinese Youth Athletic Association’s Celebrity Classic fundraiser basketball game with Jeremy Lin in Toronto on July 8.