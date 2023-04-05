Canadian software engineer lands new job and a MAJOR lotto win

A software engineer celebrated landing a new job by picking up a lottery ticket, and now he has another reason to celebrate.

Simon Pleau from North Vancouver, BC, doesn’t normally play the lottery but thought he would try his luck after getting hired in a new position.

He stopped by the Safeway in Lynn Valley and picked up a Lotto 6/49 ticket.

Turns out, that was a very good decision as he won the $5 million Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot in the March 29, 2023 draw.

“I bought a lottery ticket and a bottle of champagne to celebrate the new job,” explained Pleau. “The draw was for that night, so when I found out I won I told my wife we have something else we need to celebrate.”

Despite picking up a major win, Pleau has no plans to quit his new job.

How much would it take for you to quit your job? Let us know in the comments!