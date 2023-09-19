Simu Liu surprises fans with a serenade at Canadian concert (VIDEOS)

Simu Liu shocked fans in a surprise appearance at a concert in Vancouver on Sunday night.

The Barbie star took the stage at American singer AJ Rafael’s Take Me Back Tour, serenading the fanatic audience with a cover of “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon.

“Thank u @ajrafael for letting me crash [your] tour and thanks to AJ’s fans for the loud as F*CK reception,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Thanks to the band for learning my songs and being so goddamn talented. My heart is full and my throat is sore.”

Videos of Liu’s performance made their way onto social media, where you can hear fans cheering and screaming as they realized it was the Shang-Chi star walking onto the stage.

“Didn’t have this in my 2023 bingo card but here we are [Simu Liu],” reads one concertgoer’s TikTok caption.

“So I guess this is my way of telling you that I do music now??” Liu added in his Instagram post.

But this isn’t the first time the actor has performed live.

In March, Liu graced the Junos stage for the second time in a row as its host. He sang an Avril Lavigne medley that made Canada’s pop-punk princess take her phone out.

The year before, Liu also danced Bhangra at the Junos, alongside Tesher.

It’s clear he was made for the stage!