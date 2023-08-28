"Silent Walking" is TikTok's newest trend and some are wondering why it's a thing

Move over “hot girl walks” because a new fitness and mindfulness trend called “Silent Walking” is taking TikTok by storm.

So what is “Silent Walking,” exactly?

Well, there’s really nothing much to it, and it’s not exactly a new concept. Essentially, it’s walking without any distractions, so no looking at your phone or listening to music.

The trend was started by TikToker Mady Maio.

In May, she posted a video about going for a walk without her headphones.

“I dare you…to take a walk today without headphones. No ‘Hot Girl Walk’ podcast, no music. Just you, yourself and you,” she said in the video.

“I just took a 30-minute walk, all by my lonesome. I was alone with my thoughts and did not combust.”

That seemed to catch on, and another TikToker named Kenzie Elizabeth posted about how Maio inspired her to take a “silent walk.”

In response to that video, Maio delved into more detail about how she “unintentionally” started the trend and how she got into “silent walking.”

Maio said it started when her nutritionist recommended that she start taking 30-minute walks a day instead of doing the “insane cardio” routines that were her usual workouts.



“Those workouts were making my body inflamed,” she said.

Right before heading out for her first walk, Maio said that her boyfriend challenged her to take her walk without any distractions.

“No AirPods, no podcast, no music, just me, myself, and I,” she said.

At first, Maio said it wasn’t easy. “The first two minutes were mayhem. Your mind is racing; you’re going to have anxiety.”

But “something happens after two minutes where your brain just gets into this flow state, and everything is quiet. Suddenly, you can f*cking hear yourself,” she said.

Maio added that walking without distractions suddenly gave her “the clarity that [she] had always been looking for.”

“Suddenly, all these ideas are flowing into me because I’m giving them space to enter,” she said.

“When you’re listening to a podcast or music, you’re distracting yourself. You’re not letting the signs and the ideas have space to come to you.”

The Silent Walking trend has many questioning why it’s a trend, with some TikTok commentators pointing out it’s nothing new.

“I think this would just be called a walk!” stated TikTok user Hanna Fanchimont.

“Pretty sure walking has been around since feet.🤣 Walking without distractions is therapeutic but has been around forever,” said commenter David Mann.

“….so…..walking…” stated another individual.

“If I would’ve known, I would’ve invented 30 years ago when I did it too,” quipped another TikTok user.

But Maio’s video–which has garnered over 450,000 views— has some intrigued by the “silent walking” concept, saying they want to try it or claiming that it’s done wonders for them.

“I’ve been doing this for 2 months daily. And it’s GAME CHANGING,” stated one TikTok user.

“This is soooo true! 💯💕 I am 59 and have been hiking alone in Colorado for many years. Everything you say is TRUE!!!!🥰” stated another.

“Tryin this,” wrote another.

Are you a fan of the “Silent Walking” trend? Or do you think it’s a glorified version of just taking a walk?

Let us know in the comments.