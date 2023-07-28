In the midst of a cost of living crisis that has Canadians grappling with bafflingly high prices for rent, food and more thanks to record inflation, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is preserving its status as the nation’s most-hated brand, reporting a profit of $508 million in the last three months.

Residents are, of course, furious about the news as they struggle with grocery bills, especially given the accusations of greedflation and profiteering as grocery inflation continues to far exceed the general inflation rate.

Seen your price rise in the last 3 months people? Now you know why. — mr.can (@🏡)🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@MrCanSays) July 27, 2023

While the grocer’s practices are being investigated by the Competition Bureau of Canada and the House of Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food, citizens are calling for further inquests and stealing guilt-free from the supermarket giant.

You might also like: We compared food prices at Costco to Loblaws — where can you save more?

Experts say Canada is somehow about to get even less affordable

Health Canada warns about "unauthorized" sale of sexual enhancement products

Consumers are also engaging in more social activism on the topic, including plastering signs around Loblaws locations denouncing corporate greed and the current prices for basic necessities.

Newly placed danger signs warning of “excessive profits beyond this point” can be found on utility posts outside of the Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws at Carlton and Church streets this week, noting the company’s ridiculous profits as the cost of living becomes increasingly untenable for the general public.

“Loblaws hits record 31% profit increase while we starve,” the sign reads. “Inflation is robbery.”

It is unclear who installed the signage or at how many locations, but shoppers have been taking notice of them, and also of some other new additions to local outposts of the grocer, including security gates and other enhanced anti-theft measures that are already causing outrage.