Secret winner of life-changing lotto prize steps into spotlight

Sherry Wickes, a resident of Prince George, BC, recently discovered her life had taken an exciting turn when she won a significant lotto prize.

The moment of revelation occurred while Wickes was grocery shopping at her local superstore.

Wickes decided to check her lottery ticket and was shocked to find she had won a whopping $75,000 in the BC/49 lottery draw held on May 6.

Overwhelmed by the news, her initial reaction was disbelief. “My first thought was, ‘No way,'” she told BCLC.

Rather than blurting out her incredible news to the world straight away, Wickes decided to keep it a secret until she collected her prize.

“I kept the secret all day!” she revealed.

Wickes says she will spend her winnings on a well-deserved trip to sunny Puerto Vallarta in Mexico.

She plans to spend the rest of her windfall offsetting part of her recently purchased truck and increasing her savings.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Highway 16 East in Prince George.

It might be time you checked your lottery tickets, too, because a $64 million Gold Ball Jackpot has still not been claimed.

According to Atlantic Lottery, the winning ticket from the April 15 draw was sold in Gloucester County, New Brunswick.

Atlantic Lottery tweeted to say it’s still waiting to hear from the jackpot’s winner.

“Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket should contact our Customer Care Centre,” the organization said.

We’re still waiting to hear from our $64 MILLION @Lotto649 Gold Ball Jackpot winner! Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket should contact our Customer Care Centre at 1-800-561-3942 or [email protected] to talk to someone from our Winners Team. 19+ #AtlanticWin pic.twitter.com/EJGPfZvvlN — Atlantic Lottery (@AL_Lottery) May 3, 2023

After months without a winner, the Lotto 6/49 top prize had grown to an astronomical $64 million — a prize so big it even broke the game’s eight-year record.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was on January 7, when an 18-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie won a $48 million prize.

With files from Daily Hive Staff