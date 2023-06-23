Influencer slammed for praising Shein after visiting brand's factory in China

A beauty and fashion influencer is facing public heat for singing praises of the controversial fast fashion retailer Shein following a visit to one of the brand’s factories in China.

Dani DMC, who describes herself as a “plus-size model and confidence activist,” posted a video on Instagram earlier this week about her trip.

“This China trip has been one of the most life-changing trips of my life,” Dani says in the voiceover while the video shows her being welcomed into a large factory.

“Getting to see the whole process of shoes and clothing from beginning to end with my own two eyes was so important for me.”

Unfortunately, all the positivity Dani allegedly witnessed doesn’t match what people know of Shein.

I was at a loss for words honestly 😭 they took her to the model unit equivalent of the sweatshops like this can’t be pic.twitter.com/aJtWcSycEh — joe biden’s face lift (@thisisnefertiti) June 22, 2023

The camera pans between shots of people sewing and ironing garments. Within seconds, Dani moves to another facility she calls the “Shein innovation centre.”

Dani adds that the facility spans over 600,000 square feet and remarks that seeing Shein’s technology and development was “beautiful to see firsthand.”

Then Dani discusses conversations she had with workers, calls herself an “investigative journalist,” and glosses over Shein’s murky and well-documented past of stealing designs from independent artists and human rights violation allegations from its workers. Many have come forward about being overworked and underpaid, working in unsafe conditions.

“I was able to interview a woman that worked in the fabric cutting department. I asked her all of our questions she answered them honestly and authentically,” reports Dani. “She was very surprised at all the rumours that have been spread in the US. She told me about her family, her lifestyle, her commute, her hours.”

After this, Dani quickly takes viewers through the 82-acre Shein warehouse.

“I think my biggest takeaway from this trip was to be an independent thinker, get the facts, and see it with your own two eyes,” she says as she concludes her tour. “There’s a narrative fed to us in the US and I’m one that always likes to be open-minded and seek the truth. So I’m grateful for that about myself, and I hope the same for you guys.”

People are not taking kindly to the influencer trying to rebrand Shein as a more ethical company than it is. The video is being bombarded with criticism across social media platforms.

The shein factory influencer trip is actively breaking me https://t.co/Ilr2T6ZVgx — rachel (@rachelmillman) June 23, 2023

This is such blatant propaganda im— https://t.co/DfDmfWU5Oc — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) June 23, 2023

the ending of that video lmao “i think this has taught me to be more of a free thinker and push back on the narratives we see in the US. it’s important to completely buy propaganda hook, line and sinker from other countries too!” — jamberg (@jamberg_) June 23, 2023

Peak American consumerism is influencers now propagandizing “They don’t have it so bad after all” as marketing 😭 — Kevin🍦Chief Marketing Kingpin (@Kayno910) June 23, 2023

Investigative lol. A chaperoned paid vacation & staged tour to one very specific corporate location by a company that hires 3rd party factories to do the actual work. — Youlike (@MelikeYzzz) June 23, 2023

Even the host of one of the most thorough documentaries ever made on Shein responded to Dani.

British journalist Imani Amrani’s investigative documentary Inside the Shein Machine came out last year. It confirmed that Shein’s suppliers have people working in sweatshop-like conditions with low wages and exploitative working hours.

“I hosted the Channel 4 documentary that did the undercover investigation into factories that provide clothes to Shein. There is video evidence of laws being broken,” Amrani wrote in Dani’s comments. “They aren’t rumours. It is very sad that you have decided to let yourself be used to defend these practices. Please do watch the documentary.”

“If you seriously believe this, ask yourself why wasn’t a real investigative journalist and/or any professionals in textile manufacturing invited rather than a bunch of influencers,” another commenter said.

“It was an insult if they invited you to this because it shows they believe you to be eager enough to be shown that you don’t have to change your consumption habits and that you’ll believe anything they tell you,” they concluded.

