Shawn Mendes gets roasted after using wildfire smoke photo as cover art for new song

Jun 9 2023, 2:35 pm
Shawn Mendes is getting roasted after using a photo of wildfire smoke as cover art for his new single.

The Canadian singer shared that he’d be releasing a new song titled “What The Hell Are We Dying For?” on social media Thursday night.

The cover art is an image of the New York City skyline submerged in thick wildfire smoke from Quebec and Ontario.

 

In a follow-up post, Mendes revealed the backstory behind the song.

“Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate New York & finished it only a few hours ago..felt important to me to share with you guys in real time ♥️♥️,” reads the caption.

He also urged his followers to donate to the Canadian Red Cross.

 

While it seems the Ontario-born performer has good intentions, the consensus on the internet is that it’s a bit tone-deaf.

People took to social media to meme his post.

Others compared it to the infamous “Imaginecover celebrities did during the height of the pandemic.

But many of his fans came to his defence, saying that the “Treat You Better” singer has always cared about the effects of climate change.

Either way, the fires rage on. If you live in a city affected by wildfire smoke, here’s how you can protect yourself.

