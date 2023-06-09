Shawn Mendes gets roasted after using wildfire smoke photo as cover art for new song

Shawn Mendes is getting roasted after using a photo of wildfire smoke as cover art for his new single.

The Canadian singer shared that he’d be releasing a new song titled “What The Hell Are We Dying For?” on social media Thursday night.

The cover art is an image of the New York City skyline submerged in thick wildfire smoke from Quebec and Ontario.

In a follow-up post, Mendes revealed the backstory behind the song.

“Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate New York & finished it only a few hours ago..felt important to me to share with you guys in real time ♥️♥️,” reads the caption.

He also urged his followers to donate to the Canadian Red Cross.

While it seems the Ontario-born performer has good intentions, the consensus on the internet is that it’s a bit tone-deaf.

People took to social media to meme his post.

shawn mendes to the canadian wildfire: pic.twitter.com/zyCUM5oTQS https://t.co/vEm7jvQc6p — ❦ little mermaid stan (@THEMARlAHFILES) June 9, 2023

Shawn’s team: “clickbait global warming that will be fire 🔥 we’re gonna burn up the charts just let him cook 😎” https://t.co/R827pnKfqn — ian (@908ian) June 9, 2023

Shawn mendes when he was walking to the studio this morning pic.twitter.com/XUvkjg2UiD — #1 bad rep stan (@Aquariusroyalz) June 9, 2023

shawn mendes seeing the dangerously hazardous skies of new york and thinking what a beautiful album art aesthetic that would make pic.twitter.com/Y9vsSND2Yy — ethan #CrackerBarrelHasFallen (@ethanshumjr) June 9, 2023

Others compared it to the infamous “Imagine” cover celebrities did during the height of the pandemic.

Shawn Mendes pressing record after looking out of the windows of his Brooklyn pied a terre yesterday pic.twitter.com/Bfwl2ISchV — oomf magazine (@oomfmagazine) June 9, 2023

But many of his fans came to his defence, saying that the “Treat You Better” singer has always cared about the effects of climate change.

are you all mad at him for?? shawn mendes ALWAYS cared about climate change, he always donated and showed he cares through art too, he never cared about charts, plus it can give more visibility to what is happening and more people can help. your anger makes no sense https://t.co/hp6XkcjE8v pic.twitter.com/9cv9TpwkvA — raquel (@tomdetailss) June 9, 2023

i’m sorry but if you’re upset/mad that shawn’s releasing a song that’s for most likely going to be about climate change then you’re not a real fan…everyone knows how much climate change means to him and if you still don’t understand that then that’s your problem — dani🧸 (@songfordaniela) June 9, 2023

Either way, the fires rage on. If you live in a city affected by wildfire smoke, here’s how you can protect yourself.