"Didn't look at price tags": Lottery winner treated herself to a shopping spree

A lottery winner in southern Alberta says she treated herself to a little shopping spree after she found out she had won a cool $100,000.

Sharon Wainwright of Medicine Hat scratched a Crossword 2X 3X instant ticket, uncovered a $100,000 win, and was left with her mind running.

“I had a bunch of words,” she told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) while claiming her prize in St. Albert.

I counted probably eight times but kept getting different numbers, so I took it to the store to double-check the number.”

Wainwright purchased her ticket from Hat News & Tobacco, located at 101-73 7 Street SE in Medicine Hat, and returned to the store later that same day to scan her ticket.

“I knew I won something, but I didn’t really believe it until I got back to the store,” she explained. “I’m very happy!”

The winner said she has some ideas for her $100,000 windfall, including upgrades to her home that is over 100 years old, along with paying off some bills.

“It feels awesome to have a cushion,” she continued. “It gives us a bit of a breather and really takes the edge off.”

Wainwright made sure to mention that her “cushion” also allows for some fun.

“We went out for a nice dinner,” she said. “And I went shopping, and for the first time ever, I didn’t look at any of the price tags!”