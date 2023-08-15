Let's Go Girls!: Shania Twain announces new Las Vegas residency

Shania Twain is heading back to Las Vegas as she announced a new residency on the strip.

The Come on Over residency will open on May 10, 2024, at the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood.

Twain broke the news of the new residency on her Instagram page on Tuesday morning.

“F*ck this, I’m going to Vegas,” she says in the video, as her hit song “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” starts playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)



This is Twain’s third Vegas residency. She performed from 2012 to 2014 at Caesars Palace, and most recently from 2019 to 2022 at the Bakkt Theatre.

Presale tickets for the Come on Over residency go on sale via Live Nation starting August 16, 2023, at 10 am PT.