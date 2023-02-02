"I was pretty much dying": Shania Twain opens up about terrifying battle with COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Shania Twain revealed the inspiration behind one of the songs on her new album was a terrifying battle with COVID-19 that nearly killed her.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Canadian country star says that her bout with coronavirus was so “threatening” she had to be airlifted to the hospital.

“I had to be airvacked by a special team because nobody else would fly me to the hospital because you can’t just pick up a COVID patient and fly them to a hospital,” she said.

Twain, who’s also asthmatic, had developed COVID pneumonia.

“Every day, my lungs were filling up with inflammation. Every day. Within 12 days, I was pretty much dying,” she told Lowe.

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer says that while she had to wait for it to “hopefully kick in,” plasma therapy ended up saving her life.

“On the fourth day, with plasma therapy, I had 0000.1 antibodies. I had no antibodies. I wasn’t fighting it. My antibodies were not building up, and my lungs were getting more and more full of inflammation,” said Twain. “It doesn’t kick in for everyone; that’s the sad thing.”

Even though she may have been in a dire situation, Twain added that she was grateful to the staff for staying positive.