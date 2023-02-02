"I was pretty much dying": Shania Twain opens up about terrifying battle with COVID-19 (VIDEO)
Shania Twain revealed the inspiration behind one of the songs on her new album was a terrifying battle with COVID-19 that nearly killed her.
In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Canadian country star says that her bout with coronavirus was so “threatening” she had to be airlifted to the hospital.
“I had to be airvacked by a special team because nobody else would fly me to the hospital because you can’t just pick up a COVID patient and fly them to a hospital,” she said.
Twain, who’s also asthmatic, had developed COVID pneumonia.
“Every day, my lungs were filling up with inflammation. Every day. Within 12 days, I was pretty much dying,” she told Lowe.
The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer says that while she had to wait for it to “hopefully kick in,” plasma therapy ended up saving her life.
“On the fourth day, with plasma therapy, I had 0000.1 antibodies. I had no antibodies. I wasn’t fighting it. My antibodies were not building up, and my lungs were getting more and more full of inflammation,” said Twain. “It doesn’t kick in for everyone; that’s the sad thing.”
Even though she may have been in a dire situation, Twain added that she was grateful to the staff for staying positive.
“The staff around me were really, really good. They didn’t tell me how many more days of plasma therapy that I could not respond to before I was now then on a respirator. On my way out. You know?” Twain said.
“I was halfway into what would’ve been considered my maximum treatment. They didn’t say that, which was great.”
Ultimately, this decision by the staff helped her to take it “one day at a time.”
After the harrowing experience, a meaningful encounter with a minister reminded Twain just how important being able to breathe air is in our lives.
“‘Can you feel that? That’s air… without that, we can’t live,'” she recalled. “He said, ‘What you gonna do with it? What you gonna do with that air?'”
And that’s how her new song “Inhale/Exhale Air” on her upcoming album, Queen of Me, was born.
“I wrote a song about all the things that you can do with air that we take for granted,” she told Lowe.
She described things like blowing bubbles, flying balloons, throwing your hands up in the air, and champagne.
Twain isn’t the only Canadian diva that has recently experienced a health scare.
In December, Céline Dion revealed that she’s battling “stiff person syndrome,” a rare neurological disorder.
You can listen to “Inhale/Exhale Air” on Twain’s sixth full-length album, Queen of Me, which is out on February 3.