A facial imagery app ranked the top 20 sexiest on-screen Santas and the results are interesting (PHOTOS)

If you think “sexy” and “Santa” shouldn’t be in a sentence together, think again.

Gambling.com decided to have some festive fun to answer a high-priority research question: who are the hottest Santas to grace our TV and movie screens?

To do this, the online gambling site harnessed the technology of popular beauty measurement app Golden Ratio Face, which uses facial symmetry, facial structure, and the “golden ratio” to calculate how beautiful a person is.

Researchers used Wikipedia to identify every actor over the age of 18 who has portrayed a live-action Santa Clause on-screen and then uploaded their IMDB profile pictures to the Golden Ratio Face app.

They then ranked the top 20 sexiest on-screen Santas using a “Santa hotness score” derived from the app, and the results are interesting, to say the least.

The winners

Canadian actors Steve Bacic (8th), George Buza (10th), and Hume Cronyn (16th) cracked the top 20.

If you’re not familiar with their apparently handsome portrayals of jolly old Saint Nicholas, Bacic starred as Nickolas St. Clair in the 2005 TV movie Deck the Halls, Buza plays a Santa that slays evil in A Christmas Horror Story, Hume Cronyn starred as Saint Nick in Santa and Pete.

The app crowned Beau Bridges as TV’s and film’s hottest Santa for his portrayal of Nick in the 2000 TV movie The Christmas Secret.

Bridges earned a scorching overall Santa hotness score of 9.26. The science doesn’t lie!

Other notable sexy Santas who made the top 20 include Billy Bob Thornton who placed 4th for Bad Santa, Bryan Cranston in The Santa Claus Brothers, and Kevin James for his cameo as Santa in Elmo’s Christmas Countdown.

The snubbed Santas

As they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but it was still surprising to see some iconic Santas get top 20 snubs from the app.

Everyone’s fave Santa, Tim Allen, fell short taking the 22nd spot with a Santa hotness score of 8.09.

Other questionable omissions include Kurt Russell and Mel Gibson who tied for 24, and Paul Giamatti who is way down in 55th place.

Here’s the full list of top 20 sexiest on-screen Santas, so you can decide for yourself if you wouldn’t mind being on their naughty lists.