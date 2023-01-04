Move over, Chad: Joe, Ben, Sam among the top sexiest men's names

The sexiest names for men have just been revealed, and they’re not as trendy or exotic-sounding as you’d probably imagine.

It looks like people are gravitating away from the Chads and Aidens and finding more classic names sexier, according to a new study from sexual happiness company Lovehoney.

Their staff got down to the nitty-gritty of it all to figure out which names tickle our fancy. “We’ve poured through hundreds of romantic movies and books to uncover the most romantic names of all time,” Lovehoney said.

The sexiest names quite literally have main character energy, as they belong to central characters and romantic protagonists in some of the most beloved books and films.

Since his 1997 film Titanic, Leonardo DiCaprio has opened some serious doors for men. Even in 2023, the top sexiest name is Jack, tying with no other name.

Ben, James, and Nick are all tied for second place. You might recognize them from at least one romance flick you’ve watched before.

The name Joe is anything but average, ranking third with Peter. One of the more popular Joes in recent times would have to be Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg, the main character in the Netflix psychological thriller, You. That said, we can’t say he was a protagonist, exactly…

While it wasn’t in the top three, the name Sam also made people fall in love in the fourth position. Supernatural, anyone?

Jake, Ben, and Jack are also three of the sexiest names for men, according to Christmas movies. Now, what’s more romantic than Hallmark?

Do you know someone with any of the aforementioned names? Let them know they’re a hot commodity.