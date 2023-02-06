The sexiest towns and cities in Canada have been revealed

What are the sexiest cities in Canada? If you base things on sex toy purchases across the True North, some names might surprise you.

Canadian sex toy retailer PinkCherry.ca took a look at consumer purchases and behaviours throughout 2021 to come out with a list of 2022’s sexiest cities and towns.

The company studied sex toy sales per person in cities with a population of over 300,000 and towns with a population under that number.

This is the 11th edition of PinkCherry’s ranking for Canada, and Calgary has taken the top spot once again, out of 21 cities. Halifax followed in at #2, and Edmonton at #3.

Clearly, Albertans are doing something very, very right. Calgary really enjoys vibrating wands and suction-based vibrators.

Two BC cities also made the sexiest cities list — Vancouver and Surrey in eighth and ninth place. Both cities love strawberry-flavoured lubricant.

Ontario had the highest number of cities in the top 10 list but fell somewhere in the middle of the road. Ottawa was number five Canada-wide, followed immediately by London and Toronto in sixth and seventh place, and Hamilton in spot number 10.

But when it comes to Canadian towns, BC seems to be doing the dirty big time.

Colwood, BC, had a population of just about 17,000 people, as of 2016. The little town snagged the number one spot among 295 Canadian towns and cities studied by PinkCherry. (What are y’all doing down there???)

Colwood is also probably the most hardcore, grabbing the number one spot in the several sex toy categories — vibrators, dildos, penis pleasure toys, bondage, and butt stuff. Yup, it’s #1 in all of them.

In fact, the top toy in Colwood is the Premium Thruster Remote Sex Machine. We won’t put in a picture, but you can go take a look at it here and judge for yourself.

Other BC towns on the list include Salmon Arm (#4 for butt play), Terrace (big on automatic blowjob toys), and Powell River (really into couples toys).

The Quebec towns of Roberval and Amos ranked second and third, with a very high number of purchases in the vibrator and dildo categories.

Weyburn and Estevan in Saskatchewan were the fourth and fifth sexiest towns. Weyburn was among the top three when it comes to bondage-related toys, and Estevan has a very interesting toy among its favourites — a male chastity device.

New Brunswick’s Edmundston came in at #9, with a special preference for very realistic vibrating toys modelled after the female anatomy.

Only one Alberta town, Canmore, managed to make it into the top 10 at the last position. Canmore’s “favourite” dildo length is eight inches — make what you will of that.