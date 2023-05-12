Get off, get paid: A sex toy company is hiring product testers in Canada

British sex toy company Lovehoney is looking to hire testers for its products, and you could get paid to have some fun.

The retailer is celebrating “Masturbation May” with some serious consumer testing.

Lovehoney is holding a 16-city recruitment tour across the US and Canada to get members for its Orgasm Advisory Board (yes, it’s real).

“We created the Orgasm Advisory Board to increase our connection with consumers and continue to evolve Lovehoney to be the best online resource for sexual wellness,” said Sarah Tomchesson, Lovehoney’s resident sexual wellness advisor.

“Despite the progress we’ve made, self-pleasure is still stigmatized and taboo in so many

places. Because of this, we wanted to take our recruitment initiative to the streets, meet people where they are and educate them about the benefits of masturbation,” she added.

The tour began in New York on May 6, but Lovehoney is coming to recruit Canadians on May 13 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. It will also make a stop in Montreal, and professional sexologists will be present to answer all of your curiosities about sexual wellness and pleasure.

Eligibility requirements

You must be an adult over 18 years of age

You should be living in the US or Canada

People across the gender and sexual orientation spectrums are encouraged to apply. So whether you’re a seasoned self-pleasurer with a collection of toys or have never worked out in the downstairs gym, all experience levels are welcome, too.

You can apply online if you can’t make it to the physical events (no pun intended).

What’s in it for you?

Once Lovehoney chooses 10 lucky panellists, they will receive the following:

$1,000 for one year of service

a pleasure package of sex toys every month (worth up to $250)

An affiliate code for 20% off to share with their friends

A chance to be part of the creative process and product design by providing real feedback during focus groups

And, of course, bragging rights as a professional sex toy tester

Lovehoney recruitment tour