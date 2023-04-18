If you’re looking for a job this summer, brush up your resume because 7-Eleven has announced that it is looking to fill 50,000 positions across 13,000 locations in the US and Canada this season.

The multinational chain of convenience stores is hosting a National Hiring Day on Tuesday, April 25.

“National Hiring Day gives us the opportunity to enrich our team with highly talented individuals who share our passion and value for serving our customers and driving our business forward,” said Marc Goodman, vice president and general manager of 7-Eleven Canada.

The company is looking to fill openings across various departments, such as operations, HR, and marketing.

If you’re interested in applying, visit participating locations across Canada between 10 am and 4 pm. According to a release, same-day interviews are available for in-person and store-level applicants.

Can’t make it? Don’t worry — you can also apply online here.

A quick browse through their careers section shows hundreds of jobs available in Canada and most of the openings are for full-time sales associates.

To apply for this position, you’ll need a high school diploma or equivalent, the ability to communicate clearly, and a “desire to be part of a performance-driven team.” You’ll also need to be able to lift 40 to 50 pounds.

Successful applicants will be expected to provide customer service, maintain a clean environment, ring customer sales, as well as order and stock merchandise.

There are also openings for senior sales associates who will be expected to train junior staff, receive vendors, and manage banking procedures, among other duties.

“We offer a dynamic work environment, opportunities for growth, competitive compensation, and benefits, and most importantly, a sense of purpose to our employees to make a difference in the lives of our customers and the communities we operate in,” said Goodman.