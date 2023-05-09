"It's awesome": Seven coworkers split $250,000 lottery win

A group of coworkers in Alberta were in for one heck of a workday when they found out they had won a cool $250,000.

Peter Corry shared the news with seven of his coworkers after they won on the March 25 Lotto 6/49 and Extra draw.

“I tried to pick a day where most of us were working,” Corry told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) while claiming the prize. “I got five out of the eight of us, which was pretty good.”

“Everyone started cheering,” he added. “We were all very excited.”

The group, which includes Corry, Leslie Decarie, Cheryl Athanassiadis, Ross Mills, Brenda Stebeleski and Dave Melnick, all from Cochrane; Carleen Jenkins of Calgary; and Rhonda Mitchell from Bragg Creek, said they called the missing members to tell them the good news.

“When they called, I couldn’t hear what they were saying through all of the excitement,” said Decarie. “When I figured it out, I was cheering just as loud!”

As for what they plan to do with their respective $31,250 shares of the win, the group says house renovations, bill payments, and saving for the future are all at the top of the list.

When asked about how winning felt, the group agreed it was an awesome feeling.

“It’s absolutely awesome,” said Corry. “It’s not something that happens to everyone, and we know that!”

Corry purchased the group’s winning ticket from the Safeway Gas Bar located at 304A 5th Avenue in Cochrane.

They won their prize by exactly matching all seven digits of the Extra number drawn on March 25 – 2488865.