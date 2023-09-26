Deadline approaches for Canadians to get part of $78M car settlement

The deadline is fast approaching for Canadians to get a chunk of a nationwide settlement relating to the alleged price fixing of certain automotive parts.

Courts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Quebec City approved the settlement totalling approximately $78 million in 23 class actions alleging “unlawful conspiracies to fix prices of auto parts for installation in new vehicles,” says the law firms involved in the case.

While the defendants have not admitted any wrongdoing or liability, there have been extensive criminal investigations around the globe surrounding price-fixed auto parts, according to a statement from the legal representatives.

“Price-fixing conspiracies are prohibited by the Competition Act. They are harmful to the Canadian marketplace, causing businesses and consumers to pay too much for goods and services,” said David Jones, a partner at Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP in Vancouver. “The settlements seek to redress that harm.”

There are several affected car brands ranging from Toyota to Aston Martin.

The firms stress that no wrongdoing is alleged against these brands.

“They are not defendants in the class actions. The class actions were brought against the parts manufacturers who allegedly price-fixed those products,” reads a news release.

Who’s eligible for the settlement payment?

According to the settlement, drivers who bought or leased a new car sold under the following brands between July 1, 1998, and September 30, 2016, are eligible to receive compensation:

Aston Martin

BMW/Mini Cooper

Chrysler/Dodge/Fiat/Jeep/Ram

Ford/ Lincoln /Mercury

/Mercury General Motors ( Buick /Cadillac/Chevrolet/Daewoo/GMC/ Hummer/Isuzu/Oldsmobile/Pontiac/Saab/Saturn)

/Cadillac/Chevrolet/Daewoo/GMC/ Hummer/Isuzu/Oldsmobile/Pontiac/Saab/Saturn) Honda/Acura

Jaguar/Land Rover

Mazda

Nissan/Infiniti

Subaru

Toyota/Lexus

Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/Volvo (the “Automakers”)

This includes a new passenger car, sport utility vehicle, van, and/or light truck (up to 10,000 lbs) from any of the automakers above.

How much money you receive is proportional to the value of your claim relative to the value of all approved claims.

The settlement anticipates all claims will receive a minimum payment of $25 per claim, not per vehicle.

It also notes that the class action settlement is not a recall of any of the car brands listed above.

“To date, more than $179 million has been recovered for the benefit of Canadians in the auto parts class actions,” says Jean Marc Leclerc, a Sotos LLP partner in Toronto. “This is the second round of distribution and there will be at least one more distribution.”

If you’re eligible, you can claim your portion of the settlement here. The deadline to submit a claim is next month, on October 30, 2023.

For more information about the settlements, the distribution of settlement funds, and the claims process, click here or call 1-866-474-4331.