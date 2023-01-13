Seth Rogen had a “loaded” meeting where he alleges Tom Cruise might have tried to get him into Scientology.

Rogen told the story on a recently resurfaced clip of his virtual appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

The meeting occurred at the “peak of Tom Cruise,” said Rogen, when he was still married to Katie Holmes and was getting a ton of press.

“Not a few hours into the meeting, this Scientology stuff comes up,” said Rogen as Cruise started to talk about how strange the media was making him appear in the press.

“With Scientology, he said, if you let me just tell you what it was really about…if you just give me 20 minutes to tell you what it was about…you would say ‘No f–ing way,'” Rogen recounted.

Rogen didn’t know if that was a good thing or a bad thing.

Luckily, filmmaker Judd Apatow was there and hurriedly moved the conversation back toward movies before Rogen could get converted.

“I’m a generally weak-willed and weak-minded person, said Rogen. “If they got [Tom Cruise], what chance to I have?” the comedian joked.

The clip may have resurfaced in response to a joke made about Cruise and Scientology at the recent Golden Globes Award Ceremony. Host Jerrod Carmichael joked that they could exchanged Cruises’ returned awards for the “safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

#GoldenGlobes host Jerrod Carmichael makes a dig at Scientology: "Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned…I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige." https://t.co/m069JEKekW pic.twitter.com/fw25ng5nU2 — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Shelly Miscavige is the wife of the Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige, who is a friend of Cruise. Shelly hasn’t been seen in public since the early 2000s and many have criticized Scientology and David Miscavige in connection to her apparent disappearance, though she’s never been reported as missing. You can watch A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath to learn more.

There are a number of high-profile Hollywood actors connected to Scientology, including Elizabeth Moss from The Handmaid’s Tale, John Travolta, and Kristie Alley.