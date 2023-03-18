A Seth Rogen comedy that caused big laughs while it was filming in Vancouver just dropped a trailer and if you look closely you’ll see a familiar spot or two.

Joy Ride is a raunchy comedy romp starring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen was part of the production team, and the film premiered its trailer at SXSW on Friday, March 17, and it’s headed to theatres this summer.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden makes quite an appearance in the trailer as one of the settings, and it looks like some airport scenes were filmed at YVR, too.

Much of the movie was filmed here in Vancouver, and while it was filming, the production had a headline-grabbing outdoor set that certainly raised an eyebrow or two.

In October 2021, Daily Hive reported that the production had given a local Metro Vancouver playground a NSFW makeover with a slide that resembled genitalia and a sandbox that… well, looked like a boob.

The raunchy park didn’t appear in the trailer, so you’ll have to watch the film to see how it fits into the story.

Did you notice any other Vancouver filming locations in the trailer?