No kids, no problems: Seth Rogen says not having children has helped him succeed

Canadian comedian Seth Rogen and his wife, actor Lauren Miller, have been together for nearly 20 years. They couple decided early on that they were not going to have kids, and it might have been one of the best decisions of their lives.

Rogen recently made an appearance on the YouTube podcast The Diary Of A CEO, where he talked about his personal life, his career, dealing with criticism, having ADHD, and living a child-free lifestyle.

“I do not [have children]. That has helped me succeed as well. Definitely. Oh yeah. There’s a whole huge thing I’m not doing, which is raising kids,” he said, breaking into infectiously Rogen guffaws.

Interviewer Steven Bartlett brought up some common rebuttals child-free people receive: “Someone listening might be like, ‘Yeah, but it will make you happier.'”

“I don’t think it would,” Rogen said matter-of-factly. “I’ve obviously been around a lot of children. I’m not ignorant to what it’s like. Everyone I know has kids. I see, you know, I’m 40. Some people want kids some people don’t want kids, I think a lot of people have kids before they even think about it, from what I’ve seen.”

Rogen added that people are told to go through life a certain way — you get married, and you have children. But both he and his wife didn’t want to follow that formula: “Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids.”

The couple has talked about whether skipping parenthood was the right choice for them, and they’re a 100% sure it was.

“Now, the conversation is like, ‘Honestly, thank God we don’t have children,'” Rogen revealed.

“We get to do whatever we want. We are in the prime of our lives. We are smarter than we’ve ever been. We understand ourselves more than we ever have. We have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another that we’ve never been able to live before. We can just do that and we don’t have to raise a child which the world does not need.”

The Superbad star also talked about how this choice reflects in his professional life. Compared to coworkers with kids, he has more time to do things he needs to do, as well as things he simply enjoys doing.

“Not to say their kids don’t bring them joy, but I say this, truthfully — me and my wife seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids,” he added.

Commenters on the video seem to largely support the couple’s decision, as well as their openness about it.

“Very refreshing to hear someone vocalize, without shame or expectations from society, that they don’t want to have kids and are happy with their choice,” wrote a Laura Suarez. “Very authentic and genuine.”

Another said Rogen was 100% spot on about kids. “Me and my wife actively enjoy not having them too!” the commenter added.

The interview is gaining traction on Twitter as well.

I appreciate that Seth Rogen was asked about why he doesn’t have children–it shouldn’t be that ONLY WOMEN must defend this choice. And I appreciate his answers! I love my life without kids–it’s precisely what my partner and I want. — Selena Coppock (@SelenaCoppock) March 9, 2023

Seth rogen has no kids at 40 an that makes me feel good — 42.4338° N, 83.9845° W (@theyloveily) March 10, 2023

But even before this podcast episode, Rogen’s fans admired his child-free, hobby-filled lifestyle.

Watching Seth Rogen’s child free stoner pottery lifestyle is the main reason I no longer want kids https://t.co/yKooFc8sG9 — spenny¹² (@spennyxcx) April 25, 2022

Watch the full interview here: