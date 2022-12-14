Ted Bundy-like murders prompt manhunt for American suspect in Mexico

Editor’s note: This article contains graphic details and photos that may be disturbing to some readers.

A cross-border manhunt is underway for a suspect who, authorities believe, is responsible for the murders of three women in Tijuana, Mexico. Officials say he’s “very similar” to serial killer Ted Bundy.

In November, the bodies of three women were found in hotel rooms in Tijuana. Mexican authorities determined the suspect was an American citizen.

Police said in a press conference that they believe there are more victims who have yet to be identified.

Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez described the suspect as someone with “criminal tendencies associated with violent and psychopathic behaviour” at the press conference, reported Border Report.

“His profile is very similar to someone who became very well-known decades ago: Ted Bundy,” he said.

Like Bundy, Sánchez said the killer seduces vulnerable women. It is believed the suspect then convinces them to “meet him in a private setting where he sodomizes and performs other violent acts against his victims before killing them.”

Bundy confessed to the kidnapping and murder of 30 women between 1974 and 1978 and across seven US states. He was executed by electric chair on January 24, 1989.

Sánchez said police are working with the FBI and US law enforcement.

“We are in communication and are coordinating with other institutions to locate and capture this individual,” said Sánchez.

Although he didn’t divulge more details, Sánchez said that it’s only a matter of time until the suspect is caught.

“Without a doubt, we’re going to detain him and we’re going to extradite him to Baja California where he will be processed,” he said.