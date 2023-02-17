Serena Williams lists Canadian rock band as one of her all-time favourites

Tennis great Serena Williams has shown some love for an iconic Toronto rock band, saying the group is one of her favourite musical acts.

Speaking with Rolling Stone about her Super Bowl commercial for Remy Martin, the 23-Grand Slam holder was asked by Canadian journalist Tim Chan what music she listens to before a match.

She listed some pop music singers like Beyonce, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd as fun “warm-up” songs, and then Chan asked the 41-year-old tennis superstar what her first concert was.

At a mere 14 years old, little Serena’s first concert was Green Day as they toured for their Dookie album.

The two chatted about Williams’ love for rock music when Chan asked what people would be surprised to know she listens to.

Lo and behold, Serena listed good ole Toronto group Our Lady Peace.

“Oh, I went to the show for Our Lady Peace recently. It was a small show, and they literally sounded just like their album, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is nuts! I love their albums!'” she responded.

Who would’ve thought that the scrappy, decades-old Toronto band would be at the top of the list for the best tennis player in the world?

As a fellow Canadian, Chan got super excited and asked which Our Lady Peace songs were Williams’ favourites.

She replied that she loves “Clumsy” and has always been a fan of “Superman’s Dead.”

“I mean, what was I doing singing that song? I didn’t even understand the lyrics. I was like, ‘Serena, you should not be singing this,'” she told Chan, speaking about the band’s 1997 hit.

From the golden days at MuchMusic’s Indie show to being recognized by one of the best athletes of all time, I’m sure this is a huge career highlight for OLP!